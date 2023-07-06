Over the last few episodes of Love Island, we have seen all of the Casa Amor saga play out in front of us – so, did Jess find anyone new while the girls were in a new villa?

Let’s start from the beginning, at Monday night’s show, after we had seen her get to know new boy Zachary last week.

This ep involved a challenge called ‘Raunchy Race’ which saw the main villa compete against Casa Amor, with the group completing the tasks in the quickest time winning a party.

The islanders in Casa Amor taking part in a challenge. Picture: ITV

Jess, centre, with Leah, Kady and Whitney. Picture: ITV

It must have been a revealing time for Jess, as she kissed Zachary and had her toes sucked (sorry!) by Kodie during the challenge. I don’t think Jess was too impressed by it either to be fair.

Over in the main villa, when Sammy realised that Jess would have been kissed by another boy, he said that it “hurt a bit”, “but it was a challenge”.

After Casa Amor lost the task, Jess got chatting to Kodie, and told him he was “very attractive” and had a “pretty boy look” that she would usually go for.

The islanders in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Jess with Catherine and Whitney. Picture: ITV

The pair later decided that they would share a bed that evening.

Meanwhile, Sammy said he and Jess had gone through a “bumpy road”, but things were going well, although they hadn’t had the chance to have a discussion about where things were.

Moving on to Tuesday’s show, Jess continued chatting to Kodie, and told him that her favourite animal was a monkey.

He also asked her if she likes him, with her saying it takes her a while to like someone and describing herself as a “slow burner”. She also admitted that she was “swaying more towards” him than Zachary.

Over in the main villa, Sammy told Amber that although he was single, things had been going well with Jess, but they hadn’t clarified what stage they were at before Casa Amor happened.

Sammy kisses Amber in the main villa. Picture: ITV

And – after some encouragement from Tyrique – Sammy kissed both Amber and Gabby within what looked like about five minutes, in the exact same spot.

Sammy did later reveal though that he had been thinking about Jess after the kisses.

Back in Casa Amor, Jess said that even if Sammy “rejects” her, she had tried with the new boys. Whitney and Catherine both said they were “betting on” her and Sammy getting back together once they were reunited. Jess was hoping so, as she said they bring out a good side of each other.

She also went so far as to say that she missed him, and that her “heart was in the main villa” – aw! Once back there, she could at least “say she tried”, she added.

Jess after re-entering the main villa. Picture: ITV

This is the most Jess reaction ever 😇 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8ePxFa1QB6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2023

At the end of the episode, Jess received a text saying it wouldn’t be long before the two villas were reunited, and the original boys and girls would have to choose who they wanted to couple up with – leaving the new cohort at risk of being dumped immediately.

During Wednesday’s episode, we watched as Sammy was saying his feelings for Jess were “quite strong”, but as Jess was technically single before Casa Amor, he felt there was a “big possibility” she had moved on. As he had also been single, he had to recouple with one of the new girls, and chose Amber, saying he was going to “give her a shot”.

Jess then returned to the main villa, saying she missed Sammy but that his head had “obviously been turned” and that she was “happy for him”.

But Sammy replied that he had been in a “different position”, adding: “Don’t speak too soon!”