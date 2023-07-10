Just when we thought things might be settling down for Jess and Sammy following Casa Amor, Movie Night has come in and disrupted it all again!

Let’s pick up from Thursday’s episode, when Jess and Sammy were reunited following Casa Amor, although the latter was now coupled up with Amber Wise (former footballer Dennis Wise’s daughter) and the former was single.

As one of four islanders now not in a couple, Jess – along with Tyrique, Scott and Kady – had to sleep in single beds away from the rest of the group, but it wasn’t all bad for them as, the next day, they were told they would be going out of the villa for some drinks together.

Jess goes for drinks with Tyrique, Scott and Kady after all becoming single. Picture: ITV

Moving on to Friday’s show, Jess was still speaking to Sammy and asking him “where his head was at”.

He said that he “couldn’t see Amber turning his head”, but that wasn’t enough for Jess, who said she wanted someone that was “all for” her. Sammy seemed to want to appease Jess, as he told her that if things continued the way they were going, that he would tell Amber that he was just wanting to be with Jess.

Later on, Jess told Ella that it annoyed her that Sammy kept getting to know other girls when, from her point of view, it had only been him that she wanted to date. Ella told Jess that she believed Sammy was acting like he could get to know other girls and still have her on the side.

Sammy's chat has got him in a little bit of trouble with Jess #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/urFpgg6R4Y — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2023

Ella gave her a pep talk, telling her to “take her energy back” as Sammy was “having his cake and eating it too”. She suggested telling Sammy how she feels and asking him to make a decision, which Jess later on did do.

Sammy did admit that his connection was stronger with Jess, although he asked her to give him more time, which she said she wasn’t going to do, as she also told him that she wasn’t going to “beg” for him.

After speaking to some of the other lads, Sammy decided that he was, after all, going to tell Amber that it was “pretty much just Jess” that he wanted to be with, later admitting to Jess that what he had with her was “too special” to risk.

The next morning, Jess said she was happy, having “put her foot down”. “I won’t be taken for a mug,” she added.

Jess confronts Sammy. Picture: ITV

But the good vibes only lasted for so long, as Sunday’s episode featured the ‘Movie Night’ special – showing the islanders some particularly awkward moments from Casa Amor and before.

Unfortunately, this caused some upset for our Jess, who watched as Tyrique told Sammy to forget about her and kiss two other girls while she was away.

And that wasn’t all, as she also saw Sammy speaking to Mal, when he told her that he had a better connection with her after three days compared with two weeks with Jess.

Jess confronts Sammy after Movie Night. Picture: ITV

Jess, Kady, Amber, Ella and Leah. Picture: ITV

Former Lynn resident Jess Harding on ITV2 and ITVX's Love Island. Picture: ITV

And Jess didn’t take it well, saying it was a “kick in the teeth” and made her feel like she was a last resort. But Sammy tried to brush off what he had said as a “bit of chat”.

Jess wasn’t having any of this, however, asking if he would still be talking to Mal if she had been gone home and Mal was still there. She said: “Am I the second option because she’s gone home?”, to which he replied: “Obviously not, it’s just a bit of chat.”

The conversation didn’t end on good terms, and so this is yet another column ending with us asking if Jess and Sammy can overcome this?! Will this finally be the straw that broke the camel’s back, or will there be another resolution for the couple?