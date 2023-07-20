If one of Jess’s highlights from being on Love Island wasn’t having singer Rita Ora saying she “loves” Jess and thinks she is “amazing”, I will be shocked.

That was just one of many positive moments for Jess in the last few episodes of Love Island, I am very pleased to report.

On Monday’s episode, we watched as Jess told Sammy that she felt closer to him now, which was nice to hear after the turbulence of their relationship so far.

Jess and Sammy during a funny moment in the morning. Picture: ITV

That came ahead of a challenge the following day, which saw all the islanders have to pick one person of the opposite sex to be on the receiving end of a snog, a ‘marriage proposal’, or a cream pie to the face.

And after finding out about the task, Jess joked with the group that she couldn’t wait to “snog a boy and get away with it”!

But it wasn’t like that at all, as Jess was ‘pied’ by Josh – who she had previously been coupled up with, only to return to Sammy – and she also received a proposal from Tyrique, who said he wanted to ‘marry’ her as she had been “patient” with Sammy.

Josh pies Jess during the challenge. Picture: ITV

Sammy kisses Jess during the challenge. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Sammy did kiss Jess, saying there was no one he would rather kiss, and he ‘married’ Ella T, as she was the “only one who believed” in him and Jess.

When it was the girls’ turn, Jess returned the favour to her partner and kissed Sammy, adding that he needed to “work” for the ring.

She proposed to Lochan, describing him as “husband material” for Whitney and praising the fact that the pair had had a smooth ride so far.

And finally, she pied Mitch as she said: “You always think the grass is greener. If you’ve got a good thing, stick to it.”

Jess kisses Sammy during the challenge. Picture: ITV

On Tuesday, we saw Mitch tell Jess that he had been upset by her action, as he said he felt like it was a “cop-out”.

She did apologise, adding: “If I knew you were going to take it to heart, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Ella T didn’t think she needed to apologise though, saying Mitch had been “messy” and “the reasons for giving the pie were valid”.

Later on, the islanders were told they would be leaving the villa for a party, only to find that singer-songwriter Rita Ora was performing for them.

Pop star Rita Ora performs for the islanders. Picture: ITV

.@RitaOra, our girl Jess has got some moves if you're ever looking for a backing dancer 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nayIWPf5dD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2023

When Jess told the pop star that she liked her boots, Rita said: “I love you Jess – I think you’re amazing”, which she understandably seemed pretty chuffed with.

The party was soon over though, as host Maya Jama walked in to tell the islanders the results of another public vote.

While Whitney and Lochan had received the most votes and were, therefore, the most popular couple, Amber and Josh had received the least and were immediately dumped from the villa.

The two couples with the next fewest votes were Kady and Ouzy, along with Ella B and Mitch, and the twist was that Whitney and Lochan had to choose who was going to go.

All the islanders line up as host Maya Jama reveals the results of the public vote. Picture: ITV

Whitney had that one ready in the archives 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/U5pjTKk5hr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2023

They picked Kady and Ouzy to leave, and so off they went. Obviously, this meant Jess and Sammy were once again safe.

And on Wednesday’s show, Jess told Sammy that she was glad that they weren’t vulnerable this time.

“Maybe people can see what we’ve got,” Sammy replied, with him later saying in a confessional in the beach hut that it was a “happy day for Jammy”.

Jess later joked with Whitney that it wasn’t her who was popular with the public, but Lochan, but Whitney got her back by saying: “Do you know what? I’ll take that. It’s better than carrying Sammy.”