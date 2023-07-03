Casa Amor is upon us, so will Jess choose to stick by Sammy or couple up with a new boy? And will Sammy stay loyal or will he find a connection with one of the new girls in the villa?

It’s certainly spiced things up on Love Island for the foreseeable, but before we get to that, let’s catch up where we left off.

On Thursday’s episode of the show, we watched as Jess – having told Mitch that she felt they just had a friendship – decided to sleep by herself.

Jess and Sammy on their date. Picture: ITV

And the next day, as both Sammy and Whitney were officially ‘single’, they were both able to pick someone to go on a date, with Sammy choosing Jess, and Whitney asking Zachariah.

Their dates saw them enjoy drinks on a beautiful hilltop, and Jess admitted that “time did tell” about Sammy, while he said it was “down to them to prove it” and “things happen for a reason”.

Jess went so far as to say that Sammy would fit in with her family – things were certainly going well, proved by the pair ending their date with a kiss.

The islanders gather in the villa. Picture: ITV

Moving on to Friday’s show, there was drama for the islanders, as Scott confronted them all about them discussing his relationship with Catherine behind their backs.

This was swiftly dealt with and the following day, Jess was the bearer of some exciting news, as the villa was set to be treated to a live show from international star Ne-Yo, who performed a range of his hits.

When he told the girls that he wanted to whisk them away for a quick selfie just without the boys, I doubt any of them realised they were about to be taken to a separate villa – the infamous Casa Amor – without saying goodbye to the boys.

And on Sunday’s ep, we saw the first moments of Casa Amor play out on screen, with new boys arriving and getting to know the original girls. It was at this point that Jess said that things had been getting back on track with Sammy, but she was not “closed off” from getting to know anyone new.

Later on, she told the girls that out of the new islanders, her “initial attraction” was towards Zachary Ashford, 27, a senior sales advisor from Manchester, pictured below with Jess, with her then reinforcing to him that she was open to finding a new connection and that he had “caught her eye”.

The pair spoke more about themselves, with Jess saying she was family-orientated. With there being a whole new bedroom situation to navigate, the two agreed to share a bed.

The former Lynn resident later told her friends that the conversation had been “nice” and “easy”.

Zachary Ashford and Jess in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Over in the original villa, Sammy described the situation as “annoying” as “they were getting to a good place”, but Jess seemed to be happy with how things were going with Zachary already, saying they had “cuddled” during the night, and that he was “really nice”.

The next few days will be crucial for Jess to decide whether she brings a new boy back to the original villa, or if she sticks with Sammy. One thing’s for sure, there’s bound to be drama along the way!