Jewellery, cash and a clock have been stolen from a property in Gayton.

It happened in the Broad Drove area on Wednesday between 10.55am and 4.15pm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured BMW in the area at about 3.45pm.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Chris Parnham at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.