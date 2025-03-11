Another bed and breakfast could come to town if plans to convert a former jewellery shop are given the green light.

An application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council for the former Tim Clayton Jewellery store in Lynn to be converted into B&B accommodation linked with the nearby Crown and Mitre pub.

If the application is approved, the Chapel Street premises will house five bedrooms.

Tim Clayton Jewellery on Chapel Street in Lynn

It is intended that they will be en-suites, with one providing disabled accommodation on the ground floor and two more on each of the two upper floors, with additional space for laundry and cleaning storage.

A planning statement prepared by Waite and Wallage Architects states that the property would be let on a bed-and-breakfast basis through the Crown and Mitre, which is based on Ferry Street.

It says: “The accommodation created would be entirely operated as an extension of the ‘parent’ pub and it is intended that a shuttle service would be provided for guests to and from Ferry Street as required.

The B&B would be linked to the Crown & Mitre on Ferry Street

“As such there would be no reception for dining space within the building meaning it would not be operated separately to the pub.”

The main central staircase would be replaced with one that meets current requirements in terms of width and pitch, which would ensure a protected route up through the building.

The planning statement also says there would be no significant external alterations required to achieve the conversion, and the existing shop frontage is to be retained aside for the installation of privacy glass to the windows of the ground floor bedroom.