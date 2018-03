Jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Upwell on Thursday.

Police say a property in Small Lode was targeted sometime between 4 and 8pm.

The items stolen include a a charm of a rubbish bin where the lid lifts off revealing a fish bone, an Arabic pendant and a Nefertiti head.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Det Con Claire Ranger, of Lynn CID, on 101.