Jive raises hundreds for King’s Lynn hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Support Centre

Put on your dancing shoes, it’s time to get down and jive! More than £850 was raised at a jive evening in aid of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Macmillan Cancer Support Centre on Friday.

Friends of the late Sue Roach who spent time in the QEH’s cancer support unit turned out to dance, raise money and remember their beloved friend.

Modern Jive Freestyle dance evening in aid of Macmillan Centre QEH in memory of Sue Roach

Event organiser Fiona Umbridge said: “We planned the event to raise money for the hospital’s cancer support centre because these people really helped out our friend, Sue. Sue went into the hospital in October 2016.

“She was such a vibrant and lovely lady. She taught dance and would have been thrilled about this event.” MLNF18AF2160