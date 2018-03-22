Jivers come together to support King’s Lynn cancer unit

A group from West Norfolk Jive have come together for a second night to raise £1,380 in memory of Sue Roach, a member of the club.

Sue taught Jive monthly at Jive Survivors and greeted all members with a big smile when they entered the classes. Sue’s wisdom and friendly manner was valued for many years with her love for dancing being evident to all.

Sue continued to teach until her health no longer allowed.

With this being the second jive night held in memory of Sue, Fiona a close friend and fellow jiver, was motivated to help raise even more than they did in 2017, £942.

The event that took place in February, at Stow Bridge Village Hall, accepted donations from those who attended and held a raffle with prizes that were donated by local businesses in the community.

The DJ on the night Mickey Revell and his helper Ben Pascoe chipped in by providing their service for free to help contribute more money for the Macmillan cancer care and treatment centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

With a money match of £500 from British Sugar, organised by Neil Bembridge, accompanying the £880 raised on the night it brought the total up to £1,380.

Sue and her husband John had previously donated to the Macmillan centre following their wedding in May 2015, where they accepted donations instead of presents.

Fiona Bembridge said: “It was a great night, where a lot of Sue’s friends came together to have an enjoyable evening for a good cause. It was attended by both experienced jivers and new beginners who all had an enjoyable time while contributing to the charity. We’re all very happy to be able hold this event and are looking to continue our support next year.”

John Roach, Sue’s husband who volunteers at the hospital, said: “It was a really nice friendly night. Sue and I always went to jive nights and I knew Sue loved them. To see so many of her old friends on the night was very nice and Sue would have been so happy to see the continued support for her chosen charity. I’m very happy to be a part of this fundraising which goes to our local Macmillan unit that supported Sue during her illness.”

Jamie Blackburn, a staff nurse in the Macmillan unit, said: “We really appreciate the continued support from Fiona and John in memory of Sue. This money will go to great use in the unit.”