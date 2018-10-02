Lynn News

Joan celebrates her 99th birthday with an indoor skydive

By Paige Freshwater
Published: 11:56, 02 October 2018
 | Updated: 11:58, 02 October 2018
Joan Phillips celebrates 99th birthday with indoor skydive (4529335)
A 99-year-old woman is showing age is no barrier after celebrating her birthday with an indoor skydive.

Joan Phillips, who is a resident at Goodwins Hall Care Home, in Lynn, fulfilled her skydiving dream at iFly in Milton Keynes.

She said: " It was wonderful, awesome and I just wanted to go higher and higher.

Joan Phillips celebrates 99th birthday with indoor skydive (4529341)
"I wouldn’t hesitate to do it all again. I feel so fit and it feels as if I’ve had a long holiday.”

Goodwins Hall Care Home's general manager, Joan Agcaoili said: "Joan is an incredible woman and a great example to us all.

"She has such a positive attitude towards life and we wanted to help make her dream come true."

Joan Phillips and Joan Agcaoili (4529337)
