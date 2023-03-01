Job seekers have been urged to "bring a CV and a smile" to a recruitment event tomorrow.

A jobs fair will be taking place on Thursday (March 2) at the Jobcentre Plus premises at Broad Street, Lynn.

Those looking for work will be able to chat to prospective employers who will be attending the event from 10am until 1pm.

Last year's event at the Job Centre Plus, Broad Street in Lynn was busy with employers and those seeking work were able to meet face-to-face

Sam Taylor, employer adviser at the Lynn facility's department for work and pensions, said: "We’re keen for our Broad Street base to really be an employer hub, for local businesses to use for their recruitment needs.

"We have several confirmed employers attending who are all currently recruiting."

Employers who will be attending include the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk County Council, Norse Group, Recipharm, Caretech, Heacham Manor, Searles, Kickstart and Forces Employment.

Ms Taylor added: "Job seekers can book a slot via their work coach and just need to dress appropriately, bring their CV and a smile. "

Jobcentre Plus in Broad Street, Lynn

