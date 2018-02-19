Jobs hope after West Norfolk Council talks with firm over relocation idea

West Norfolk could win a significant jobs boost following talks between council chiefs and company bosses, it has emerged.

Discussions have taken place between the borough council and an, as yet, unnamed company over the possibility of its operations coming to the borough and creating at least 100 new posts.

Details of the talks have been outlined in a report published ahead of a full council meeting which will take place later this week.

Leader Brian Long said: “During January, I had an early discussion with an established business looking to expand and move some of their operation to West Norfolk.

“Whilst the detail behind this is, of course, commercially sensitive, I have given my offer of helpto them and will advise council as soon as I am able.

“But early indications are looking favourable for this which could see the creation of over 100 new jobs.”

The comments were made on the eve of the publication of the latest unemployment figures for the area tomorrow.

The latest data, for December, showed a rise of 20 in the number of people in receipt of Jobseekers’ Allowance in the borough to 850, its highest level since last July.

However, projections for the overall rate of unemployment, covering a 12 month period to last September, suggested that just 3.3 per cent of the borough’s workforce is out of work, its lowest level since the measure in 2004.

The borough estimate is also below both regional and national averages.

The revelation also comes just days after the borough council hosted a major summit meeting to discuss the future of the Construction Industry Training Board’s (CITB) headquarters in Bircham Newton.

The CITB had signalled its intention to leave the site for a new headquarters in the Peterborough area in November, potentially putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

But, last month, the board said it would hold talks with key stakeholders about the possibility of protecting as many posts as possible at the site.

Mr Long’s report added: “It was really positive to have formal negotiations with them on how and what of their West Norfolk operation could remain here.

“I was pleased that the meeting made some very positive progress and all parties have agreed to future liaison to do the best we all can for those employed at CITB.”