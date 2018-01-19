John Peel’s Shed is explored in Deepdale new 2018 music programme

The dates are set for the 2018 music programme at Deepdale Backpackers & Camping, including the Deepdale Hygge and Deepdale Festival, and Sunday Sessions are already in the diary starting this month.

The first event of the year takes place on Sunday, when John Osborne brings his spoken word and poetry to Deepdale, with his show John Peel’s Shed. There are many other great artists already booked.

The main event of the year is Deepdale Festival, from September 28-30, which hosted over 24 artists and bands in 2017, across three stages and a secret venue.

The Deepdale Hygge, Deepdale’s celebration of the North Norfolk Coast (March 23-25) will also host live music. And then there are the Sunday Sessions, happening most months on the third Sunday.

“We always knew that Deepdale had the potential to be a great music venue, a ‘build it and they will come’ location,” said Chris Haycock, operations director and the primary music promoter at Deepdale.

“Sitting in the backpackers’ courtyard in October under clear skies with the fire pits burning and Falling From Trees entertaining over 70 people, we knew that the first year of Deepdale’s music programme had been far more successful than we could have hoped.”

Other Sunday Sessions − February 18: YveMaryB and Tony Brook. Enjoy these country folksy bluesy song writers, known as Gypsy Candlestick, in the intimate setting of Deepdale Backpackers sitting room.

April 15: Christian Smith − Cambridgeshire singer song writer. May 20: Jess Morgan − acoustic music.

Plus: As You Like It − Open Air Theatre, Wednesday, August 8. The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present their innovative open-air version of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, with folky, foot-stomping live music.

“There were other moments in the year when we knew we were barking up the right tree, and Deepdale Festival was certainly one of those. The crowd for Jess Morgan’s set on the Orchard Stage and the dancing in the Brick Barn during Little Red Kings headlining set will live long in the memory,” continued Chris. “Now artists know more about the style of what we offer and the location, we are getting more and more enquiries, so developing the 2018 programme is going to be a joy.”