An advisor to Boris Johnson could be in the running to contest a West Norfolk constituency at next month's General Election.

North West Norfolk Conservative party members will meet tonight to decide who they want to represent them in the December 12 poll.

The special meeting was called after the former MP, Sir Henry Bellingham, announced his decision to stand down last week.

Boris Johnson (20923634)

Officials have not confirmed who might be in the running.

However, reports by ConservativeHome have claimed James Wild, a current special advisor to the Prime Minister, is one of the three candidates for members to choose from.

The others are said to be Claire Pelham, currently chief executive of the Epilepsy Society and the former boss of Leonard Cheshire Disability, which owns the Park House Hotel at Sandringham, and Lisa Townsend, who contested the Norwich South seat at the 2015 election.

General Election (21209281)

With nominations closing at 4pm this Thursday, November 14, the other candidates who have been confirmed to be standing so far are Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrat), Michael de Whalley (Green Party) and Jo Rust (Labour).

And the field may be a little clearer after the Brexit Party today announced it would not field candidates in seats won by the Tories at the last general election in 2017.