Jon would walk 500k to support a cancer charity The Big C

Jon Lawrence to trek 500-kilometres over five deserts

An author from Walpole Cross Keys is trekking 500km over five deserts to raise money for Big C.

Jon Lawrence, who is walking in his late father’s memory, is setting out to the Sahara, in Morocco, in just six weeks’ time to start his second trek.

With an aim to raise money and awareness of Big C, Mr Lawrence has already competed his first 100km walk across the world’s highest and driest desert, the Atacama, in South America.

He said: “I am undertaking five treks of 100km over five deserts on five different continents in honour of my father who died of cancer last year.

“I am hoping to raise money and awareness for Big C, for whom I have volunteered in the past.

“I have just completed my first 100km trek in the Atacama desert of Chile in South America.”

After completing the Sahara, Mr Lawrence is set to trek across the Rangipo, in New Zealand, in December, before taking on the the Wadi Rum, in Jordan, in February and the Mojave, in California, in April.

“I had undertaken some voluntary work with Big C in the past and I had made some great friends,” said Mr Lawrence.

“I also saw the wonderful work they did to support young people dealing with cancer.

“They support children with talking therapies, helping them to express their feelings in whatever way suits them.

“As such I have decided to try to raise money and raise awareness for Big C and the wonderful work they do for all ages, especially children in Norfolk.

“I do not know how to convince you that you should support this challenge when there are so many worthy causes fighting for scraps of generosity these days.

“All I would ask is that you close you eyes for a second and imagine how your child might cope with cancer, a disease that so many of us will have experience of.

“Then, I would ask who you would want to help you support them.

“I think, no, I am sure it would be the Big C.”

To support Mr Lawrence through his 500km challenge, visit his Just Giving page

via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/iwouldwalk500k