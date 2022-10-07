A live music event celebrating the life of a Lynn photographer is set to be held this weekend.

JonFest, which will take place on the Tuesday Market Place from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, is being held in memory of Jon Seymour, who died last month.

Jon, 50, photographed many of the town’s major musical events over the years - including Festival Too and Battle of the Bands.

Jon Seymour

For the Lynn News, Jon also provided reports of the occasions, and covered other news items such as exam results and Pride.

Tributes were paid to him as someone with “huge talent” who was an “enormous supporter” of the local music scene.

And former Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said Jon had always been “unfailingly polite and enthusiastic” when covering stories for the paper.

JonFest, a free concert organised by Twisted Melon Promotions - for which Jon also photographed a number of shows - will raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

There will be live performances from Dishy Tangent, Indigo Shore, Mammal Not Fish, Light Skies Darken, Youth Killed It, Wicca, Perdons Plan and Dead Reynolds.