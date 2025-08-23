In our weekly look at books with Waterstones, we take a deep dive into the invention and development of artificial intelligence…

Supremacy by journalist Parmy Olson is an astonishing behind-the-scenes novel about the battle between two of the world's largest AI companies and their enormous consequences for us all.

It tells the story of people fighting to control the future of generative artificial intelligence – and, therefore, the future of humanity.

Supremacy, by Parmy Olson

Two titans of Silicon Valley, Microsoft and Google, rushed to embrace artificial intelligence.

Microsoft entered a strategic partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Google acquired DeepMind. Together, they now have the resources of the two leading AI companies in the world - and, with it, the potential for unlimited riches.

But what is the cost of this arms race? Who will win out between Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind) and Sam Altman (Open AI)?

And, as we outsource ever more to this technology, what will be left for humans to do?

Featuring a cast from Elon Musk and Peter Thiel to Mark Zuckerberg and Sergey Brin, Supremacy is a story of ambition, exploitation and secrecy, as gripping as any thriller.

