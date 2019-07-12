‘Journey of a lifetime’ in the States for King's Lynn Scout

A 17-year-old from Reffley will be the sole representative from West Norfolk for a global Scouts trip to the States.

Harriet Tuck will be travelling to the United States on Saturday, July 20 for the World Scout Jamboree.

In what will be the 24th occasion of the trip, Miss Tuck will be meeting Scouts from over 150 countries as she flies to West Virginia from Heathrow.

Harriet Tuck

A total of £4,000 has been raised for Miss Tuck to attend the trip through various fundraising events such as quiz and bingo nights, craft sales and parking cars.

These activities were hosted by the Griffin Explorer Scout Unit in Lynn which Miss Tuck attends.

The 2019 Jamboree is set to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, making it the largest one yet.

Miss Tuck said the scout camp at West Virginia is the size of Norwich.

“There are going to be 40,000 to 50,000 people there so it’s going to be a great chance to make friends for life. I am really excited,” she said.

“My sister Kathryn has done it before when the event was held in Sweden, so she has been talking to me about her experience.

“I would like to thank all my family and friends as well as the North West Norfolk Scout District for all of their support.”

Miss Tuck will be joined by other Scouts from across the county who will visit Washington DC to take in a baseball game after the Jamboree finishes on Friday, August 2.

They will then visit further Scouts in Canada before returning to Heathrow Airport.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, said: “Harriet Tuck from King’s Lynn will join other Scouts from Norfolk in travelling 3,800 miles to the wild and wonderful West Virginia.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls

“World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one.

“They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure where participants can experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills.

“It will be the journey of a lifetime.”