A Lynn care home resident was treated to music, afternoon tea and a card from the Royals to mark her centenary year.

Joy Caruth, a resident of Black Swan’s Lynn residential care home - located on Kettlewell Lane - celebrated her 100th birthday on April 5 where she has resided since March 2019.

The care home was decorated with bright balloons and banners for the occasion.

Joy Caruth opening birthday cards on her 100th birthday

She was serenaded with musical entertainment and prepared a lavish afternoon tea while she celebrated with family and friends.

A birthday card was also sent to Joy from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Joy Caruth pictured with the Lynn Black Swan care supporters

The Black Swan Care Group also gifted her with an engraved glass birthday keepsake.

Joy received a total of 113 cards from family, friends and members of the public. Each card was opened and read to her by her daughter Susan.

Both Susan and Joy said they would like to pass on a sincere thank you to everyone who took the time to send her a card and wish her well on her birthday.

Joy Caruth with friends and family

Joy and her family have been “overwhelmed” by the kindness of others.

Joy said: “It made my day.”

Reporting by Lola Jackson