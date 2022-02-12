Joy for 'outstanding' King's Lynn nursery

Outstanding in every way – that is the verdict recorded by Ofsted inspectors after a visit to the Phoenix Montessori Nursery in Gayton Road, Lynn.

The nursery scored the highest marks possible in every category, from quality of education through to the behaviour of the children and leadership and management.

The report stated: “Children delight in spending time in the highly nurturing pre-school.

Pupils and staff at the Phoenix Montessori Nursery in Lynn celebrate the outstanding verdict of their latest Ofsted inspection.

“They confidently take part in a wide range of planned activities. They develop high levels of self esteem and know they are cherished by the staff.

“Children demonstrate that they feel safe and secure. They respond very well to the high expectations staff have for their learning.

“Children behave exceptionally well. They know what is expected of them and show that they care for their friends and staff.

“Children eagerly take turns while playing a game of skittles. They know how to keep safe when using the indoor gym.

“For example, they remove their shoes when climbing on gym equipment so as not to accidentally hurt their friends.

“Children are highly motivated learners, who show curiosity in the world around them. They demonstrate that prior learning is securely embedded. For instance, they confidently explain how to hold and use scissors safely.

“The manager provides a broad and balanced curriculum designed to help children build their knowledge and skills over time.

“The curriculum successfully blends elements of Montessori practice and is shared extremely well with staff. This helps staff to provide high-quality interactions and learning experiences for all children.

“Staff gather detailed information from parents when children first start. This helps them to plan meaningful experiences to help children settle and successfully engage them in learning.

“Staff know their key children incredibly well. They plan challenging and stimulating learning experiences that reflect children's individual interests.”

The report also said that the children develop a strong sense of their individuality and show high levels of independence.

It recorded that parents are “overwhelmingly supportive of the pre-school and state that they know exactly what their children are learning.

“They are kept up to date with their children's achievements and staff help them to support ongoing learning at home.”