South Runcton is to host a music festival next month with a host of big names.

Organised by Lynn-based promoters Twisted Melon, Socially Distanced will be headlined by superstar DJ Judge Jules.

The festival proclaims itself as being a “Welcome Back To Music Festival” and declares “Elbows Out – Party safe in your own space”.

Alex P (40894583)

The event is being held on Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20, on a six-acre site off the A10, opposite the Red Barn, which has been used in the past to host the Festival Too ball.

The licences agreed for the festival allows 450 people to attend on Friday and Sunday and up to 800 on Saturday.

Festival goers will be in their own special socially distanced area for two to six people.

Each area includes a picnic bench and standing space. Specially routed one-way systems take festival-goers to and from their areas to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Judge Jules. Pic: Ryan Dinham (40894589)

Street food vendors and a licensed baris also on site. Table service will be available and actively encouraged although food and drinks can be collected direct from the stalls complying with our strict covid measures. No food or drink will be allowed to be brought on to site.

When not in your own area, face masks must be worn.

Toilets will be permanently manned and constantly disinfected, say the organisers.

The festival stage will be flanked by two large LED screens providing both information and a live feed of the performances.

On stage there will be two different sets of mics and in between they will be disinfected.

The Clockworks (40894585)

Headlining Saturday night is Judge Jules with his full 10-piece band as seen a Festival Too last year.

He will be joined by Alex P and Brandon Block while bands including The Clockworks, who are signed to Alan McGee’s Creation 23 label, Sarpa Salpa, Dishy Tangent and Norfolk’s own Franko Fraize.

Friday night’s headline act will be announced imminently but main support has been confirmed as Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels.

Roddy is lead guitarist with The Specials, also writing The Specials favourites Concrete Jungle, Rat Race and Hey, Little Rich Girl.

Other acts on Friday include The Extons, Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison and Dead Reynolds.

Sunday afternoon will include the incredible Bear Club, The Soft Tone Needles and East Angles Brass.

Many more acts are still to be announced across the three days.

Triston Finnis, of Twisted Melon Promotions, said: “Over the past five months the music industry has been absolutely decimated and with little sign of help coming I decided to try and kick start things the only way I know how. With an event.

“With lockdown measures easing and number of socially distanced outdoor shows popping up across the country I decided now was the time to create West Norfolk’s very own socially distanced festival.

“I’m involved with a number of festivals including Festival Too but this was to be very different. I have researched the many other events across the country, cherry picking what I believe are the best measures to ensure Twisted Melon’s ’Socially Distanced’ will be one of the safest events in the country while still having a full festival feel.”

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to choose a massively diverse selection of acts from genres including dance, rock, Indie, ska, punk and soul.”

Tickets and full information at https://twistedmelon.bigcartel.com

The Extons (40894587)