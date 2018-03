Lynn’s annual Justice Service was held at the town’s Minster on Sunday.

Norfolk High Sheriff James Bagge is pictured above in the procession, which made its way from the town hall to the Minster, as members of Lynn’s Air Cadet squadron formed a guard of honour.

The service, which was attended by a host of civic leaders and judges, recognises the office’s traditional role in relation to the maintenance of law and order. MLNF18PM03080