Judges crown West Norfolk's best biscuit catcher

The Desert Rats Association held a Companion Dog Show on Oxborough Village Green on Sunday.

Judging started at 10am with any variety pedigree classes and was undertaken by Barbara Stanier.

Categories included puppies between six to 12-months-old, gundogs, toy, working, veteran over seven-years-old, hound, terrier, utility, pastoral and open.

Desert Rats Association companion Dog Show at Oxborough Village Green.. (3669326)

Up next was novelty classes which was judged by Pam Mead at 11am.

This category included non-pedigree veteran over seven-years-old, non-pedigree puppies between six to 12-months-old, waggiest tail, best condition, best movement, best rescue dog.

Desert Rats Association companion Dog Show at Oxborough Village Green.. (3669298)

There was also awards for best biscuit catcher, most handsome dog, prettiest bitch, egg and spoon race, fancy dress and happy families.

Members from the Desert Rats Association also put on a reenactment, spoke to visitors about their work and posed for photographs with youngsters and their parents.

Desert Rats Association companion Dog Show at Oxborough Village Green. Pictured Members of the Dersert Rat Association. FLtoR Rodney Scott (Vice President) Neil Bigrell. Simon Peter-Copley Smith.. (3669328)