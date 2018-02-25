Jungle Book fun at Sedgeford Primary School for World Book Day

Youngsters at Sedgeford Primary School unleashed their animal instincts during a Jungle Book-themed drama workshop in the lead up to World Book Day.

Leading the workshops was John Giller, of John Giller Drama and Theatre Academy, a regular visitor to the St Mary Federation, which also include Docking and Brancaster primary schools.

Peter Johnson, class two teacher, said: “John’s worked with us before and he’s fantastic. He had the children pretending they were in the jungle and pretending to be the animals.

“At the end they gave a short presentation to the teachers and we were flabbergasted at what they had done. it was brilliant.”

The whole school took part in the activities and the children will be continuing the theme by creating masks for World Book Day next week.

He added: “We chose the Jungle Book because it was a story everyone knows from the films, and it was great to remind the children that it was originally a book.

“All the children were involved and it was lovely to see the older children looking after the younger ones, it was a real family atmosphere.” MLNF18PM02111