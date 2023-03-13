Junior doctors at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital are on strike over pay from today, officials have confirmed.

The industrial action, which started at 7am today and runs until 7am on Thursday, will see the number of appointments planned at the QEH reduced.

The 72-hour strike, by members of the British Medical Association (BMA), relates to the union's dispute with the UK Government over pay.

A statement on the QEH's website says: "Our primary focus on these strike days is to maintain services for patients who need emergency and life-preserving care.

"We have robust plans to deal with a range of disruptions and our senior doctors will be providing cover to maintain urgent and emergency services.

"During industrial action, we will need to reduce the number of appointments we have planned at our trust."

They are contacting patients directly if it means their appointment will need to be postponed.

"We understand how disappointing and concerning this will be for those waiting for treatment and we are very sorry this is the case," the statement adds.

"We will re-arrange these appointments as quickly as possible."

Patients have been advised to attend hospital appointments as planned if they have not heard from them, but be aware that there may be some delays.

It comes after junior doctors’ leaders launched an advertising campaign ahead of the strike, saying they could earn more serving coffee.

The BMA said newly-qualified medics earn £14.09 an hour – less than a barista in a coffee shop.

The union said junior doctors in England have suffered a 26% real-terms cut to their pay since 2008/09.

Launching the campaign on Sunday, the BMA said: “Pret A Manger has announced it will pay up to £14.10 per hour. A junior doctor makes just £14.09.

“Thanks to this Government you can make more serving coffee than saving patients. This week junior doctors will take strike action so they are paid what they are worth.”

Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairmen of the BMA junior doctors committee, said: “Is £14.09 an hour really all junior doctors are worth? These are people who can be providing life-saving care, having trained intensively at medical school, and racking up around £100,000 worth of debt in the process.

“We are fully supportive of any worker getting an inflation-matching pay rise, and it is worth thinking on the fact that the Government has cut junior doctors’ pay by so much that they could earn more serving coffee.

“Is it any surprise that junior doctors are looking for jobs abroad or in other fields when the Government is telling them they are worth more than a quarter less than they were in 2008?

“Losing such valuable clinicians to other countries and professions when waiting lists are at record highs means patients will suffer even more than they are already.

“This is why doctors are going on strike.

“We are fighting to restore our pay. We are fighting to restore our value. We are fighting to restore our workforce to make the NHS an effective healthcare system again.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is incredibly disappointing the British Medical Association (BMA) has declined my offer to enter formal pay negotiations on the condition strikes are paused.

“I hugely value the hard work of junior doctors and urge unions to come to the negotiating table and cancel strikes which risk patient safety and impact efforts to tackle the backlog.

"I want to find a fair settlement which recognises the crucial role of junior doctors and the wider economic pressures facing the UK.

“I’ve been having constructive and meaningful talks with unions representing nurses, ambulance workers and other non-medical staff, which have agreed to pause strike action, and negotiations will continue this week.

“We have been working closely with NHS England on contingency plans to help protect patient safety during strikes, prioritising emergency, urgent and critical care – but there will inevitably be some disruption for patients.”