A town’s first junior netball club will be up and running within weeks following a successful trial of sessions.

The club will be set up for coaching for players aged between 11 and 16 at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy, and will be taking place on Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm, starting from September 12.

The sessions and payments will be run on six-week blocks, and will not be on during half terms.

Lynn-based Jane Ring and Danny Fysh have set up the club and will be the main coaches, as well as Andrea Eggleton – who is a Level 2 coach based in Wisbech.

Netball was a big part of Jade’s upbringing, and she now feels frustrated that there is “no provision outside of schools for a netball club” – and so she actively went and obtained a Level 2 certificate herself so they would be able to train up youngsters.

Youngsters of all levels will be welcome, with master classes and one-on-one sessions taking place after Christmas.

It is believed that this will be the first junior netball club in Lynn.

Jade also has ideas to invite students from the University of East Anglia for one-off training sessions.

The practice will consist of a mixture of training ranging from tactics and drills to strengthening and fitness.

Aspiring players have been asked to fill out a questionnaire at this link.

For more information regarding joining or general queries, email kljuniornetballclub@gmail.com

Reporting by Eloise Short