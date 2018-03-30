Junior parkrun launches in King’s Lynn

A free weekly sporting event for youngsters in Lynn which was two years in the making has had a successful start .

Junior parkrun, which is a timed 2km run aimed at children aged four to 14, was officially launched at The Walks on Sunday, March 25.

The First Junior Parkrun of the 2018 Season held at The Walks Kings Lynn on Sunday 25th March

Event director Mark Doughty said: “It went really well, we had 54 children take part, which was great.

“It’s a similar course to the adult parkrun and the focus is on having fun.

“It’s for all abilities, to run, walk, jog – however they want to do it.”

Mr Doughty said the junior parkrun has other similarities to its sister event, as it also has a tail walker so that no one “comes last”, and there are marshals along the route.

“It’s the same ethos. It’s all about getting kids to come along and enjoy it,” he added.

“It’s interesting as we’ve had a lot of parents say this is great because their children can only do one lap in the adult parkrun but here, they can do the whole lot.

“The feedback has been that it’s great that it’s started and the children really enjoy it.

“It was a good, manageable soft launch, which is parkrun’s preferred way.”

Mr Doughty said there was a trial run of the new event a couple of weeks prior to the launch as well.

While the adult parkrun was launched back in 2011, the junior parkrun has taken a couple of years of planning.

“It’s taken a little while, as you have to get lots of permissions and things like that,” Mr Doughty added.

“It’s a bit more involved, as all the run directors had to be DBS checked, as you’re dealing with children.

“It’s taken about two years to get here, due to various things, but we’ve got here in the end.”

Junior parkrun is held at The Walks every Sunday, and starts at 9am at the cafe.

Mr Doughty said they are always in need of volunteers.

To find out more about taking part or volunteering, go to www.parkrun.org.uk/kingslynn-juniors.

