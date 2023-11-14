Rock on! Some £400 was raised for Children in Need in November 2013 when a charity gig was held at Lynn’s Howard Junior School.

Some of the pupils, dressed for the occasion to support Pudsey, are pictured here with the rock covers band members.

Rob Ross, of On the Level (previously known as Going Quo), said: “The concert went really well with around 150 to 170 people there – friends, family and lots of the children and their parents. They are really supportive at the school and it’s a really good environment.”

Howard Junior School fundraisers in 2013

During the evening some of the Howard pupils performed a song which was to be featured in their forthcoming Christmas play.