Giant Easter Eggs have been donated to 11 junior schools in Lynn by Trinity Rotary Club.

The schools are raffling the eggs – which each weigh half a kilo – to raise funds for their chosen causes.

Trinity president John Taylor said: "When we presented the schools with the eggs the children got very excited indeed and the teachers thought it was a great bit of fun to get involved with.

Trinity president John Taylor presents a giant egg to Howard Junior School head Gregory Hill and pupils (62587032)

"The funds will be raised to help with school projects or for charity. We have kept another one which we are raffling ourselves for our charity account."

If anyone is interested in joining Rotary, they are welcome to join a meeting, call Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or visit