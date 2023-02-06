A jury trying the case of a Lynn woman accused of hiring a hitman on the dark web to kill a former colleague has been sent out to consider its verdict.

Judge Katharine Moore summed up the facts of the trial of Helen Hewlett at Norwich Crown Court this morning, after which she asked the jury of 11 to reach a unanimous verdict.

Hewlett, 44, of Hawthorns, is accused of paying more than £17,000 to hire a hitman to kill Paul Belton and stalking him for two years, which she denies.

Following closing statements from the prosecution and defence on Friday, Judge Moore said to the jury: “It comes to this - was Helen Hewlett a woman scorned, hurt, upset, angered and vengeful at rejection who turned to stalking and soliciting to murder?

“Or was she rather less than that? Vulnerable, needy and something of a keyboard warrior, lacking any wish to harass and kill?”

Judge Moore said there was “little dispute” about what the defendant did, but the question was rather whether she did it with the “necessary mental element to have committed the offences alleged against her”.

She asked the jurors to consider Hewlett’s state of mind when she contacted Mr Belton – who she had worked with at Hain Daniels food factory in Fakenham before they both moved to Kinnerton Confectionery – in person, via email and when she posted on social media, as well as when she made the order on the dark web.

She reiterated evidence from the defendant’s police interview, in which she said she had “no intention” that he be killed and that she “didn’t believe anything would happen until her final authorisation”.

“She said she was finding a way to vent, to deal with her emotions,” the court heard.

“Did she intend for him to be killed? Did she believe something would happen without her final say?” asked Judge Moore.

In summing up, she said that it was the prosecution’s belief that the explanation was “nonsense”, arguing that she intended for him to be killed and had used the dark web, giving greater anonymity.

“They say she paid more than she could sensibly afford,” Judge Moore added.

“She had taken out two loans, one account was emptied and another was overdrawn.”

The court was told Hewlett had also accessed news sites to read stories on local accidents, in which there may have been fatalities.

“The prosecution say she wanted to check whether what she understood she had arranged had happened,” Judge Moore added.

The jury was once again reminded of the background of the case.

She said the pair had become flirty with each other after sharing details of their lives, and that after an intimate encounter in the factory car park at Hain Daniels, Mr Belton “withdrew” from Hewlett.

Mr Belton was made redundant at Hain Daniels and got a new job at Kinnerton, with Hewlett later starting to work there too.

But when he did not accept her advances, Hewlett resigned from her job and said Mr Belton’s behaviour was the reason, but a grievance procedure rejected her allegations.

Hewlett then sent a number of emails, some apologising, and others blaming him for her leaving work.

Judge Moore said the prosecution described some messages - which said if he continued to ignore her, she would visit him at work - as “something of a veiled threat”.

“The crown say it was now clear beyond doubt that Mr Belton wanted absolutely nothing more to do with her,” she said.

“She couldn’t see him at work, couldn’t get her job back at Kinnerton and was becoming increasingly angry.”

It was after this that she opened up a cryptocurrency account using her own identification, a point that Judge Moore said was “relied upon by the defence”.

After further emails from Hewlett to Mr Belton, and an anonymous whistleblowing complaint, the HR department at his work advised him to go to the police.

The judge said Mr Belton had denied misleading or fabricating anything in disciplinary hearings or in meetings with police.

In August 2022, Norfolk Police were alerted of a post on the Online Killers Market site and arrested Hewlett.

In her police interview, she said she did not want Mr Belton to be killed and did not think “it was genuine”.

The money had been in escrow, Hewlett said, which meant she had "control over" it, and in effect, it had not actually been paid.

“It was just a way of me coping,” she said.

Judge Moore also told jurors: "You must remember these factors. The defendant has an absolute right not to give evidence.

"Second, there's no burden on the defendant to prove her innocence. It is only if the prosecution makes you sure of her guilt."

The jury is set to continue its deliberations tomorrow.