A jury trying the case of a woman accused of murdering another at a Lynn flat in April has been sent out to consider its verdict.

Judge Alice Robinson summed up the facts of the trial of Birute Klicneliene at Lynn Crown Court on Thursday, and this morning she has asked the jury of nine men and three women to reach a unanimous verdict.

Klicneliene, 50, is accused of murdering Dace Kalkerte, who was also 50, at a property in Highgate on Easter weekend.

Police sealed off the area around Highgate in King's Lynn

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

A post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Delivering the prosecution's closing argument on Wednesday, Andrew Jackson urged jurors to find the murder-accused guilty.

But in the defence’s closing argument, Tracy Ayling KC told jurors she saw no evidence of a motive for Klicneliene to murder Ms Kalkerte – or evidence of anger that could have led to a spontaneous attack.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, denies murder.