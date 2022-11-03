A jury trying the case of a woman accused of murdering another at a Lynn flat in April is set to be sent out to deliberate early next week.

It comes after Judge Alice Robinson summed up the facts of the trial of Birute Klicneliene at Lynn Crown Court today (Thursday).

Klicneliene, 50, is accused of the murder of Dace Kalkerte, also 50, at a Highgate flat over the Easter weekend.

Police at the scene at Highgate, Lynn

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died.

The jury, who have been listening to evidence for almost two weeks, will return on Monday, when they are expected to start deliberating.

It comes after Klicneliene gave evidence in her defence on Tuesday, in which she insisted there was "nothing" the pair could have argued about.

And yesterday (Wednesday), prosecutors urged jurors to find the murder-accused guilty as they delivered their closing argument.

But in the defence’s closing argument, Tracy Ayling KC told jurors she saw no evidence of a motive for Klicneliene to murder Ms Kalkerte – or evidence of anger that could have led to a spontaneous attack.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.