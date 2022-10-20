A paramedic has described seeing a pool of blood near the body of a Lynn woman when he arrived at the scene of her alleged murder earlier this year.

Evidence has begun in the trial of Birute Klicneliene, 50, who has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, who was also 50, at a property in Highgate on Easter weekend.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

Police on the scene of the alleged murder at Highgate in King's Lynn

A post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

The trial, which started at Lynn Crown Court on Tuesday, yesterday heard witness statements from neighbours who described hearing screaming on the night in question.

And today, the jury heard from paramedic Nicholas Boydd, who was one of the first emergency responders on the scene, along with one colleague.

Police taped off the scene at Highgate

Mr Boydd said they were asked to attend the Highgate property at around 12.23am.

As they ascended the stairs to the property, they encountered a woman who was “standing on her own, trembling and shaking from head to foot”, Mr Boydd said.

“She had her arms across herself in a protective gesture. She wasn’t saying anything to me.

“I asked if she was the patient and she didn’t say anything back to me but gestured with a finger towards the door which was ajar.”

The jury was told the paramedics then entered the property and found Ms Kalkerte face down.

“I could see a considerable amount of blood beneath the patient,” Mr Boydd said.

The jury heard there was no movement or signs of life coming from Ms Kalkerte.

Having had to cut her top open to carry out checks and treatment, Mr Boydd said the first thing he noticed was a “large laceration” to the right of her abdomen.

After treatment - which included CPR, use of a defibrillator and a supply of oxygen - Ms Kalkerte displayed some signs of “organic electrical activity” from her heart, but she still had no pulse.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson asked if this might have been because there “wasn’t much blood left in her body”, to which Mr Boydd answered affirmatively.

By 1am, her circulation had returned, which was “enough to feel a central pulse”, but she was not able to breathe by herself.

After administering some intravenous adrenaline, her blood pressure became high enough for it to be safe to move her into the ambulance, but in doing so, paramedics discovered more wounds.

“We noticed another laceration, this time on the back and a small wound as well,” Mr Boydd said.

The paramedics transported her via ambulance to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.