Just a perfect day to #Love West Norfolk

Do you #lovewestnorfolk? Why not share your Perfect West Norfolk Day and help to promote the area this summer?

Love West Norfolk, Visit West Norfolk and the West Norfolk Council are inviting members of the public to submit their Perfect West Norfolk Days to inspire people to enjoy fantastic days out in the area this summer.

Over the coming weeks, Love West Norfolk will be sharing Perfect West Norfolk Days, contributed by members of the public, online to promote all the great things to see and do in West Norfolk.

And, everyone who submits a Perfect West Norfolk Day will be entered into a prize draw with one lucky entrant winning £100 of gift vouchers for any future shows at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

Castle Rising

Elizabeth Nockolds, portfolio holder for culture, heritage and health, said: “West Norfolk is filled with fantastic places to go, sights to see and things to do.

“We have beautiful beaches, picturesque countryside, and historic towns.

“We have festivals, events, leisure activities, and so many great places to eat and drink.

“We want to inspire people to enjoy all that our area has to offer, and who better to provide that inspiration than people who, like us, love West Norfolk.”

Denver Mill

As well as sharing the Perfect West Norfolk Days across social media, there will also be opportunities for the days to be used in other marketing activities to promote West Norfolk.

Anyone wishing to submit a Perfect West Norfolk Day can do so via the website https://www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk/ or by getting in touch via the social media channels.

Some of the themes people might want to consider include heritage, countryside, coast, and things to do for families.

Submissions are welcomed from now until Friday, June 28.

Organisers would also welcome photos of West Norfolk to accompany the Perfect West Norfolk Days.