A Veteran from Lynn completed the London Marathon last Sunday in his wheelchair.

Mark Howard sets himself challenges for charity Bridge for Heroes, the marathon being his 50th challenge completed since starting to use a wheelchair in 2006.

He is also raising money for a new handcycle after his has broken.

The London Marathon was Mark's 50th challenge yet! Picture credit: spotograf.com

Mark aimed to complete the marathon in six hours and successfully accomplished his goal with a time of five hours, 52 minutes and 36 seconds.

And he's not stopping there, with already entering the ballot for next years marathon.

Mark said: "I want to be the first wheelchair user to do complete the London Classics in the same year.

Mark Howard completed the London Marathon in 5 hours 52 minutes and 32 seconds, picture credit: spotograf.com

"Unfortunately the swimming was cancelled this year when the Queen passed away."

The London Classics is deemed as one of the world's greatest sporting challenges with completing the TCS London Marathon, cycling 100 miles in the RideLondon and swim two miles at Swim Serpentine.

Mark added: "Since 2015 I have helped with a group of others to raise over £250,000 for the Bridge for Heroes in King's Lynn.

Mark Howard in the TCS London Marathon, picture credit: spotograf.com

I hope to raise much more, but I would also like to inspire people into giving things a try and not give up, which to me is worth much more."

Mark is currently looking for more ideas for challenges to complete, as he's setting a goal to complete 25 more challenges in the next year.

He said: "I've set myself some bigger challenges coming up, like canoeing from London to Norwich, it's about 150 miles in three days.

"I'm looking for people to suggest challenges, they can be little challenges, ones that are harder for a wheelchair user but normal for someone else to do.

"It takes a lot of planning but I'm determined to do it."

You can donate to Mark's JustGiving page here.

Have you got a challenge for Mark? You can get in touch with him via his Facebook page.