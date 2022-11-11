There’s only one week left to put in nominations for the all-sparkling Mayor’s Business Awards, so now is the final call.

Make sure to nominate a worthy business in one of the 11 categories available to choose from.

The annual awards ceremony will be held on Friday, March 3 at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards in Association with The Lynn News.

Categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards in Association with The Lynn News.

And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, also sponsored by West Norfolk Council.

Ricky Allan, Chief Revenue Officer at Iliffe Media

Nominations close on Friday, November 18. To nominate, visit: https://www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/mayors-business-awards/