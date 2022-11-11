One week to go to nominate for the Lynn News Mayors Business Awards
There’s only one week left to put in nominations for the all-sparkling Mayor’s Business Awards, so now is the final call.
Make sure to nominate a worthy business in one of the 11 categories available to choose from.
The annual awards ceremony will be held on Friday, March 3 at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn.
Categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).
And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, also sponsored by West Norfolk Council.
Nominations close on Friday, November 18. To nominate, visit: https://www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/mayors-business-awards/