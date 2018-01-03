Just what’s so great about West Norfolk anyway, folks?

With the launch of Love West Norfolk just a few days away, the Lynn News team have put their heads together to list just some of their favourite things about the borough.

1 – Sandringham: We are incredibly lucky to live so close to such an important royal residence.

Every winter, the Queen and her family visit their estate, and the country’s eyes – and, often, the world’s – turn to Sandringham to witness the Royals enjoy Christmas.

2 – Hunstanton cliffs: Move over Dover, for Sunny Hunny has its own iconic rock faces. The red-and-white cliffs are striking and fascinating to geologists and beach-goers alike.

3 – Custom House: The 17th century building is one of Lynn’s most recognisable structures. Prince Charles called it one of Britain’s finest buildings. Opened in 1683 as a merchant’s exchange, it is now home to Lynn’s Tourist Information Centre.

4 – Theatre: With Lynn’s Corn Exchange, Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre and Westacre Theatre making up just some of the theatrical venues on offer, West Norfolk is not short of places for an evening of entertainment.

In addition to their own productions, these venues often attract big names to the borough.

5 – GEAR: Next year the Grand East Anglia Run will be in its 13th year.

Held in Lynn, the 10k run attracts thousands to the town and sees the streets full to the brim with supporters.

6 – Festivals and community events: West Norfolk is blessed by more than its fair share of cultural delights.

Every year, residents and visitors to the borough can enjoy Festival Too and King’s Lynn Festival, as well as community events such as the Water Festival in Downham or Downham Games.

7 – St Nicholas’ Chapel: Another of Lynn’s most iconic buildings, St Nick’s is England’s largest chapel, and is completely unique.

The chapel, which contains nine centuries of history, was declared redundant in the 1990s and reopened in 2015 after a regeneration project by the Churches Conservation Trust, and regularly hosts events and concerts.

8 – Restaurants, pubs and cafés: This area of the country is known for its ‘gastro coast’ thanks to its abundance of eateries, many of which have featured on prestigious dining guides. It’s not just those by the coast who are cheering ‘Food, Glorious Food’, but also those in West Norfolk’s towns, who regularly fill Market Bistro in Lynn (named among the top places to eat in the world in 2016), Arbuckles, in Downham, (which has expanded on numerous occasions due to its success) and many more.

9 – Amateur dramatics: The am-dram scene in West Norfolk is second to none.

With all of the culture on offer, some might think it hard for the theatre groups to compete, but they’d be wrong – Downham Amateur Dramatics Society (DADS), King’s Lynn Operatic Society (KLODS) and King’s Lynn Players are just a few shining examples.

10 – King’s Lynn Ferry: There can’t be many other places in the country where a regular passenger ferry service operates to transport commuters from one side of a town to another.

It is perhaps even less likely that those that do can say their ferry service has been running since the Middle Ages – 1285 to be exact.

11 – Parks and gardens: Being a rural borough, green open spaces are not rare.

The Walks in Lynn and the Heritage Gardens in Hunstanton are outstanding areas of natural beauty which host a number of outdoor events and which have been celebrated in the Britain In Bloom competitions.

12 – Houghton Hall: This centuries-old stately home served an important purpose when it was built in the 1720s for Britian’s first prime minister Sir Robert Walpole.

Now home to the Marquess of Cholmondeley, the grounds of the hall are regularly used for the Race For Life.

– We want to hear your thoughts about what makes West Norfolk so special, please get in touch with us via newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk, or on social media. Use the hashtag #lovewestnorfolk.