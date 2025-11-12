Four people arrested following a robbery have been bailed until next year.

On Monday night, a teenager suffered injuries to his hand and bruising to his head when he was approached by a group of men who stole his phone and some cash.

The incident occurred along an alleyway off Tennyson Avenue in Lynn, with the victim taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being discharged.

Officers arrested two men aged in their late teens, one man in his 20s, and a juvenile on suspicion of robbery. They were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Now, all four have been released on bail until February 7 while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information continues to be asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary by phoning 101, quoting reference 499 of November 10.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org