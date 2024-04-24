A Heacham woman who wants to give back after receiving treatment for breast cancer will be taking on a half marathon later this year.

Karen Richardson, who is often recognised for running in pink around Heacham and Hunstanton, is raising money for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Breast of Friends charity by completing the Sandringham Half Marathon in June.

She also works for the QEH, helping patients out in the community.

Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and received treatment at the QEH - and will continue to do so for the next five years - she is now running the half marathon to raise funds for the unit that helped her.

The money raised by Karen will go directly to the breast and chemotherapy units at the hospital.

Karen said: “I feel like it would be a good thing to do for the local hospital and I have used the service.”

She has been running for 15 years and is training for her second half marathon, which will start and finish on the Sandringham Estate, on Sunday, June 16.

By putting up posters around the QEH ahead of the half marathon, Karen has already raised a total of £1,180.

Donations can be made by visiting Karen’s JustGiving page.

