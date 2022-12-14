Happy shopper Karen Oliver has won a trolley full of Christmas goodies thanks to discount retailer QD in Lynn.

Karen’s 60 second trolley dash scooped a festive haul worth £176.70. QD ran the competition for its Reward Card holders, with shoppers entered into the draw every time they made a purchase during October.

QD’s Lynn store manager Claire Brown said: “The team here and Karen’s family all cheered her on as she stacked her trolley full of goodies. With so much in our Christmas department this year, it was hard to choose what to go for.

Trolley dash winner (61320965)

“It was a pleasure to help spread some Christmas cheer with this competition at a time Karen said: “I’ve never won anything before so this was such a lovely surprise. I’d always watched Supermarket Sweep and wanted to do the same thing!

"The trolley dash was great fun – I was both nervous and excited – but I really enjoyed it and I am so pleased with my trolley of goodies!”