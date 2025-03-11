Two huge media personalities will be making a stop in West Norfolk as part of their upcoming tour.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona will be arriving in Lynn on Monday, September 29 for an evening at the Corn Exchange, giving audiences an insight into their lives as part of their tell-all tour.

Having been friends for more than 20 years, they are looking forward to hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, press attention and turning their lives around.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona are coming to Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: King's Lynn Corn Exchange

There will be an element of singing and dancing, as well as an opportunity for audiences to ask questions in an evening that promises to be lots of fun.

This evening is aimed at those aged above 18, but those 16 or over can attend with a parent or guardian.

The show takes place at 8pm and tickets are £28. There are meet and greet tickets available via the box office.