There was plenty of fancy dress on show as Lynn’s parkrun marked its 10th anniversary at the weekend.

Around 350 runners took part in the weekly five kilometre run around the Walks on Saturday morning, including visitors from as far afield as Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Northern Ireland.

And many donned special costumes for the occasion.

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn parkrun

Event director Gary Walker said: “There is a real buzz to parkrun which comes from everyone who gets up on a Saturday morning to take part.

“The atmosphere is fantastic and seeing so many, of all ages and abilities, out to do their best is inspirational.

“This week’s run was particularly impressive, with so many obviously enjoying the party theme and running in some excellent fancy dress.”

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159599)

Around 20 volunteers from the Lynnsport Ladybirds club oversaw this week’s run, while more than 30 runners recorded best times.

Mr Walker added: “All in all, parkrun is a brilliant community event, in which everyone taking part, whether a front runner or a walker at the back of the crowd, is treated equally, this including those who choose to run with their youngsters in buggies or with their dogs.

“Everyone is welcome and the wellbeing effect of taking part is undoubtably as valuable as is the benefit to fitness.”

To take part in future weeks, visit www.parkrun.com to register.

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159595)

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159597)

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159594)

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159592)

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159593)

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159596)

10th Anniversary of Kings Lynn Park Run. (51159600)