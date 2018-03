Necton village hall was the venue for a meeting of the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Beekeepers Association, where members learned more about keepers’ work to reduce poverty overseas.

West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower and her consort Simon were among the audience for a presentation on the work of Bees Abroad.

Speaker Venetia Rist, front centre, talked about her visit to Uganda where she saw examples of the charity’s work. MLNF18PM02167