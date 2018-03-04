Keeping Abreast to hold exhibition in King’s Lynn

A popular photographic exhibition called Femininity Comes From Within, is being showcased in Lynn by the charity Keeping Abreast.

The aim of the exhibition is to highlight the work that is provided to women considering or undergoing breast reconstruction after a diagnosis of breast cancer or after the discovery of a breast cancer gene.

The portraits feature women are aged between 30 and 70, a number of whom are from the West Norfolk area, who have agreed to show the results of their surgery, were taken by local photographer Julia Holland.

She said: “The women have taken part in this project because they wanted to make a difference to others facing breast cancer. The hope is that the unique images show a strong message of femininity and positivity and will help them with any decisions they are facing”

Alongside each portrait are the women’s own words about their experiences and feelings.

One of the models Dawn added “Femininity is my inner strength, my driving force and that is what makes me a woman.”

The exhibition will be shown tomorrow at the Dragonfly Hotel, Hardwick Narrows, from 10am to 2pm.

Keeping Abreast volunteers, many of whom have had surgery, will be on hand to offer support and advice to anyone considering a reconstruction and information will be available from local hospitals.

Claire Fletcher, chairwoman of the Lynn branch of the charity said “We are thrilled to be able to show the Keeping Abreast Portrait Exhibition, and we are looking forward to seeing lots of people and hopefully being able to offer them a friendly ear.

“We are here to ensure ladies have all the help and information they need so they can make a decision that is right for them.

For more information visit the charity’s website www.keepingabreast.org.uk