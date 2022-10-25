Kenneth Bush Solicitors continue to support Queen Elizabeth's Dementia Care Appeal

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital continues to receive help from Kenneth Bush Solicitors, who have been raising money.

Kenneth Bush has raised almost £5,000 for the Trust’s Dementia Care Appeal as their corporate sponsor.

Earlier this year, the West Norfolk solicitors held a Charity Wills Month. Instead of charging the standard wills fee, the team requested a similar donation to the appeal.

QEH’s Dementia Care Appeal

A staff bake sale also contributed £254 to the total amount raised.

The funds raised have been used to upgrade one of the trust’s reminiscence interactive therapy and activities (RITA) systems, which help to improve the experience of patients living with dementia.

RITA devices enable staff and volunteers to engage patients in activities to make them feel more at ease during their hospital stay.

The generous donation has also seen the trust purchase nine dementia-friendly calendar clocks and one complete hand-picked activity pack from specialist provider Relish, including games, reminiscence cards, and jigsaw puzzles.

The packs are designed to entertain, boost independence, and support changing abilities.

Kenneth Bush director family department, Amanda Webb, said: "The Queen Elizabeth Hospital lies at the very heart of our community in Lynn.

"We are proud to support another of their very worthwhile appeals."

Private client legal executive at Kenneth Bush, Lucy Lemmon, said: "It is always rewarding to be able to help such a worthwhile cause by giving our time and skill to help fundraise.

"We deal with many people who have been affected either directly or indirectly by dementia and so it is wonderful to see our fundraising efforts being put to such good use."

Hollie Nelson, private client legal assistant at Kenneth Bush, added: "Community is a really important value at Kenneth Bush, and we have supported the hospital and its fundraising for many years.

"It is really satisfying to see the money raised being put to good use and for the benefit of those who need it most."

Interim chief nurse at QEH, Helen Blanchard, said: "We are extremely grateful to Kenneth Bush Solicitors for sponsoring us and supporting this important appeal, which will enable us to make significant improvements at QEH and make an important difference to the care and wellbeing of our patients living with dementia."

The Dementia Care Appeal has so far raised £27,911, which is 69 percent of its £40,000 target.

A just giving page has been set up so people can help and donate to the Dementia Care Appeal.