Kenneth Bush Solicitors raise £3,000 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A firm of solicitors has proved that “where there is a will, there’s a way” by raising more than £3,000 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Wheely Big Appeal.

Kenneth Bush Solicitors have got behind the hospital’s bid to buy 30 new wheelchairs through its will writing service and other fundraising activities, including a 10k swim by one of the partners, Rebecca Hamilton.

The hospital has raised more than £10,000 towards its £25,000 target to buy additional wheelchairs for the benefit of patients.

Kenneth Bush Solicitors, which is based in New Conduit Street, Lynn, has been a supporter of the hospital since 2015 and have raised more than £9,000 in that time.

Julie Easter, a partner in the firm, presented the latest cheque for £3,050, to hospital chief executive Jon Green. Miss Easter said: “We are really pleased to have raised £3,050 for such a worthwhile cause. We know that wheelchairs are fully utilized and the difference they make to patients. During Wills fortnight, we asked our clients if they would like to make a donation towards the Wheely Big Appeal and they have been incredibly generous.”

Miss Easter and the team from Kenneth Bush also received a certificate of appreciation from Mr Green for their ongoing support to the hospital.

He said: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at Kenneth Bush for all of their efforts in raising money to support our patients.”

