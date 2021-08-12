King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn is celebrating the achievements of the Academy’s GCSE students today.

The percentage of both 9-5 grades awarded has seen an increase this year, and 9-4 grades have continued to be strong.

Many of our students have outstanding achievements in both attainment and progress.

Successful KES Academy students. (50155421)

Principal, Sarah Hartshorn said: “It has been another challenging year for our staff and students.

"I am very proud of all our students who, despite the obstacles put before them, have been focused and determined to succeed.

"In the same vein as last year, the Academy will not be publishing our results.

"The school has been on a positive journey for the last two years and this trajectory continues to be reflected in our outcomes.

"I look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to continue their educational Journey in our sixth form.”

Alice Biran. (50155382)

Notable success stories include Ryan Bunton and Alina Ahsan who achieved all their grades at the coveted grade 9, and Alice Biran, Rafe Manning, Perpetual Mintah-Baah, Samanta Springe and James West, who all attained the majority of their grades at a grade 8 or higher.

KES Academy are delighted to be welcoming these students into their sixth Form to continue with their next stage of their studies and build on this success.

In addition, 15 further students attained an average grade of 7 or better.

Delighted students have been reflecting on their grades.

Gabriele Andriuskaite. (50155413)

Ryan Bunton, who achieved 10 grade 9s and a distinction in Business and Enterprise, said: ‘‘I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the staff, students and family that have supported me through this difficult year and through my journey at KES.

"I am truly thrilled with these results and I hope everyone else got the results that they were hoping for.’’

Alice Biran, who picked seven grade 9s and three grade 8s, said: "I’m very pleased with my results and delighted for our year group.

"This has been an extremely difficult year for all and I am proud that all of our efforts are shown in these grades, and now I can enjoy the summer.

Max Smith. (50155434)

Gabriele Andriuskaite said: "I’d like to say thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me throughout my high school years.

"But most importantly I’d like to thank my teachers who supported me with both my education and my mental health. I am so proud of my results, and really couldn’t have done it without them."

"Max Smith picked up two grade 9s, a grade 8 and four grade 7s and said: "I am very happy with my results. The teachers at KES helped me so much along the way and I’m looking forward to coming back for 6th form.

Perpetual Mintah-Baah with four grade 9s and six grade 8s added: "I would most definitely like to start by thanking all of the teachers here at KES for helping me throughout the years, all well as my friends and family. And as a result, I am truly amazed at the grades I have achieved today.

"To all those coming to year 11 or starting their GCSEs, I would say that they should try their hardest, even if they think that they will not be able to get the highest grades, because they may do better than they actually think they will. This is what I have discovered today.

Alina Ahsan, who picked up an exceptional 10 grade 9s, said: "I am delighted beyond description at achieving such wondrous grades. My time at KES was an enthralling experience, filled with serendipity, and forging friendships that will last a lifetime.

"Above all, I would like to offer my heartfelt gratitude to my family for their continued support over the years."

Perpetual Mintah-Baah. (50155447)

Prerana Poudyal, who had two grade 9s and three grade 8s, said: "I am absolutely relieved to know that my exams are over with and I am proud of my results. I am also grateful to have finished my high school experience and King Edward VII Academy, and wrap up an eventful five years.

"I have to thank the school for their endless support and my family who have been just as supportive.

Student Erin McDonald added: I am really happy with the results I got today. I couldn’t have done it without the support from my friends, family and the amazing staff.

"It was a difficult year for most of us but I think that today shows that hard work pays off. I can’t wait to continue my education at KES sixth form.

Christian Tansey said: "I am grateful to the teachers that helped me get to where I am. I am surprised, in a positive way, with the outcome and I look forward to the next step with the KES sixth form."