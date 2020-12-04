KES community gets right behind two King's Lynn charity initiatives

Students, parents and staff at Lynn's King Edward VII Academy have been working together to support two charity initiatives.

They gave generously to both the Foodbank Advent Calendar Appeal and The Purfleet Trust’s reverse advent calendar appeal.

KES collected 238 advent calendars which were delivered to King's Lynn Foodbank.

Staff from King’s Lynn Foodbank with Joe Simpson, head of youth development at King’s Lynn Town Football Club, who runs KES Academy Sixth Form’s youth alliance programme, with donations of advent calendars. (43416837)

Meanwhile, the academy's staff wellbeing team asked for donations to The Purfleet Trust, which supports homeless people.

The team collected food and toiletries to form reverse advent calendars - instead of taking something away every day, participants add one item of non-perishable goods.

At least 15 of the calendars were supplied to The Purfleet Trust, each including 25 items.

A KES spokesperson said: "As an academy, we continue to work by our ‘house values’ in all that we undertake and send a big thank you to all those who have been involved in another successful year of giving."