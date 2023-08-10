Key figures in the programme to create new hospitals to replace crumbling ones across the country have visited Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital this week.

On Wednesday, officials involved in the New Hospital Programme (NHP) and NHS England joined senior leaders, staff and patient groups at the QEH to discuss the developing plans for a new hospital in Lynn and to share views on modern-day healthcare challenges.

It came 10 weeks after Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced that the QEH would be added to the Government’s NHP, after a £862m case for its rebuild was put together.

Lord Markham visits King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Lord Nick Markham, minister for the Lords and parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, was joined by NHS England chair Richard Meddings at the Gayton Road hospital on Wednesday.

The pair, along with a range of dignitaries including North West Norfolk MP James Wild, met around 100 people.

The visit began with a formal meet and greet of the trust’s board and senior management team to discuss the hospital’s unique RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) challenges, ongoing work to modernise the estate and plans to bring a new hospital to Lynn.

Lord Markham with the QEH's head of education Helen Muncey

Lord Markham then toured the QEH site, where he spoke to staff in the hospital’s Emergency Department, Elm Ward, which is currently undergoing essential failsafe work as part of the ongoing RAAC Failsafe Programme, the state-of-the-art Endoscopy Unit, which opened in September 2022, and the dedicated staff Training and Innovation Centre.

Lord Markham said: “I have come here today to talk to the team about the NHP which King’s Lynn are an important part of.

“There is a buzz of excitement I have seen whilst I have been here, and as I was told there is a smile around every corner.”

Staff, patients and stakeholders then discussed what a new hospital for Lynn will mean for them and local communities in a series of roundtables events held in the afternoon.

Lord Markham visits King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, along with North West Norfolk MP James Wild and other dignitaries

Chris Lawrence, chair at QEH, said: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome Lord Markham and the NHP team to Lynn just 10 weeks after the fantastic news that we will get a new hospital by 2030.

“This is hugely positive, and we are delighted that we can continue to offer high-quality care to the people of Lynn and West Norfolk, and surrounding areas.”

Guests also had the chance to see how the new proposed hospital will look, using the standardised design and construction known as Hospital 2.0.

Lord Markham visits King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and tours the Endoscopy Unit

Mr Wild said: “Just 10 weeks after the fantastic news that Lynn will get a new hospital by 2030, today we had opportunity to share our ideas of Hospital 2.0 and importantly hear from staff and patient representatives about their ideas and vision for a new hospital.

“This is a really important and collaborative project, and one which I am very excited to see move forward into next stage.”

Richard Meddings, chair of NHS England, added: “Today has been a truly excellent visit and a fantastic opportunity to meet staff, patients, governors’ and friends of the trust to discuss the exciting plans for the construction of a new hospital in Lynn.

“Thank you to everyone for the very warm welcome – it’s been a pleasure to see so many happy faces.”