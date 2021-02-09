Key King's Lynn road shut by flooding

One of the key routes into Lynn has been closed this morning because of flooding.

The A148 is currently shut between the Southgates roundabout and Horsleys Chase.

The area is the latest in West Norfolk to be affected by flooding problems following the recent heavy rains.

Flood (43562083)

One flood warning and several flood alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, remain in force today.

Its officials have warned that the problem could continue in some parts of the borough throughout this week.